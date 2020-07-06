STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Man wanted in attempt to murder case arrested after encounter in outer Delhi

The accused was injured in the encounter that took place on Sunday night and his condition is stated to be stable, the officials said.

Published: 06th July 2020 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Gun

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A man wanted in a case of attempt to murder was arrested after an encounter with police at outer Delhi's Barwala Road, officials said on Monday.

The accused, Sunny Dabas, is a declared "bad character" of Prem Nagar police station. He is involved in 26 cases, including dacoity, robbery and attempt to murder, they said.

Dabas was injured in the encounter that took place on Sunday night and his condition is stated to be stable, the officials said.

No police personnel was injured in the operation, they added. According to police, a resident of Khera Khurd, Bhim Singh, was shot at by assailants on May 29 while he was returning from his field.

Singh suspected involvement of one Manish as the two were embroiled in a land dispute.

Manish was arrested and he named Dabas, a resident of Mubarakpur village, as a co-accused, the police said.

"We received information that Sunny will come to meet his friends through Barwala Road. So, a trap was laid there.

Around 12.50 am, when he came on his bike, he was intercepted by our team but he did not stop and tried to flee," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said.

A constable managed to push the barricades towards his bike, following which he lost balance and fell. To escape, he fired at two police personnel but both of them did not sustain any injury, he said.

The constable fired at Dabas in self-defence and he was hit in his lower limb, he added.

The DCP said Dabas tried to reload his gun to fire again but he was overpowered and taken to MV Hospital for treatment. During interrogation, he disclosed his plan to kill two more targets.

One of them is a Qutub Garh resident who thrashed his cousin in May over some trivial issue and the other is a person from his native place who quarrelled with him over gambling, he said.

He had a deal with Manish that if he helps him in killing Singh, Manish would help him kill his two targets.

Since Manish was arrested, Dabas was looking for a partner to execute his plans, he added.

One sophisticated pistol, two live cartridges, one country-made pistol with five live rounds, two empty cartridges and one bike were recovered from the accused, the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi crime encounter
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp