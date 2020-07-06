STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
North MCD holds camps for property tax collection

In a bid to give reprieve to the property tax depositors in North Delhi, the civic corporation has extended the deadline till July 31. 

Published: 06th July 2020

The civic body is also offering a rebate of 15 per cent. (Image for representational purpose)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To make the process of property tax collection easy and hassle free and increase the revenue generation in turn as well, the North MCD has initiated the process of organising camps in different wards. In these camps, the residents can come and deposit their papers for the year 2020-21. The civic body is also offering a rebate of 15 per cent.

The newly elected North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash was also present in a camp on Sunday which was being held at Jain Dharamshala in Sadar Bazar. “Our aim is to generate more revenue for the north civic body and for that we had set up this camp so that the residents find it helpful to submit the property tax,” he said.

He also requested all councillors of the MCD to set up camps in their wards to ease the process of collecting property tax. In a bid to give reprieve to the property tax depositors in North Delhi, the civic corporation has extended the deadline till July 31. 

“It is informed to all concerned that the date of deposit for property tax for the year 20-21, the lump sum payment with 15 per cent rebate, has been extended to July 31 for convenience of the taxpayers,” said the municipal body in an order Property tax is levied on buildings and vacant land. There are three ways of computing taxes — annual rental value, capital value and unit area system. Property taxes are the main source of revenue for municipal authorities to maintain the basic civic services in the area of jurisdiction, charged every year.

