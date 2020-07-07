STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi spa owner booked for releasing dog on employee who demanded salary dues

The victim went to Rajani's house in Khirki Extension for her dues where Rajni asked her to do work, following which she would get money.

Published: 07th July 2020 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 11:30 PM   |  A+A-

gold retriever, dog, therapy dog

Image used for representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested the owner of a spa for allegedly releasing a dog to attack her employee who asked for pending salary in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, officials said.

The incident took place on June 11. The victim, Sapna (39), got injured and received at least 15 stiches on her face and neck, police said.

She said she had worked in the spa for one-and-half month before the coronavirus lockdown and left the job on March 22.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that when she asked her employer about her dues on June 11, Rajni, the owner, called Sapna to her house.

The victim went to Rajani's house in Khirki Extension for her dues where Rajni asked her to do work, following which she would get money.

However, when the victim refused to do so, Rajni threatened her and let her dog loose on Sapna, according to the First Information Report (FIR).

"On Thursday, a woman lodged a complaint where she stated that one Rajni provoked her dog to bite her when she went to ask for her dues.

On her complaint, a case under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the accused has been arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

When she was screaming, Rajni asked her not to shout as the people would gather after hearing her cry.

The victim was rushed to Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital from where she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital, the FIR stated. "I received 15 stiches on my face and neck. I have no idea why she refused to clear my dues," the victim said.

Sapna said that she approached an NGO and MLA Somnath Bharti who helped her to submit a written complaint at Malviya Nagar police station on July 2.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Spa
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp