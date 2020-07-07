Fire-safety NOCs stuck amid rising coronavirus cases in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Fire Services has received over 750 applications for issuance of no objection certificates since the coronavirus lockdown began, but has not been able to conduct inspections amid the rising number of infections, officials said.

Fire-safety no-objection certificates (NOCs) are presently only being issued on an emergency basis during the lockdown for government establishments and hospitals after following the protocol, officials said. Officials said since the nationwide lockdown, they had received applications for NOCs from various establishments, including industries, restaurants, guest houses, hotels and schools. The maximum applications were received from guest houses and restaurants, a majority of which are still closed due to the restrictions imposed in wake of pandemic.

Activities like the issuance of NOCs, training sessions, public awareness campaigns and fire-safety inspections will remain suspended amid rising coronacases, the officials said.

With PTI inputs