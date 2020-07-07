Nykaa Beauty enters the essentials category

By Express News Service

Nykaa Beauty added a new dimension to its product portfolio, launching Home and Travel Care Essentials.The brand has introduced Veggie Safe, and Travel and Home Safe. These essentials are designed to aid you in your stay at home routine.

“In the last few months, we have launched a range of hygiene essentials, including handwashes, hand sanitisers, masks, PPE suits and thermometers. We once again look to provide for the need of the hour with these home and travel essentials,” said Falguni Nayar, Founder & CEO, Nykaa.

According to a market survey conducted by Nielsen, 55 per cent consumers have shown a preference towards personal hygiene and safety products. Rapidly adapting to the ‘new normal’, Nykaa was quick to launch Clean Hands Sanitizer and Wanderlust Hand Wash, meeting the increasing demand in the market.

The brand is now expanding its portfolio by adding products specifically designed for home or outdoor usage, offering increased protection and hygiene.

Reena Chhabra, CEO Nykaa Brands, said, “This business direction is our way of meeting the shift in consumer demand and ensuring we offer a high-quality set of products to adapt to the new normal at accessible price points. Our constant R&D on new product developments in the past few months has allowed us to launch well-timed products. Nykaa Beauty will continue to launch disruptive and innovative beauty and skincare products as well.”

Nykaa Beauty’s latest launch, Veggie Safe offers naturally derived cleansing ingredients that can be used to clean all fruits and vegetables (except mushrooms). It removes germs, chemicals, and waxes. It does not alter the composition of the product and leaves no aftertaste, smell, or residue behind. The Home Safe and Travel Safe Disinfectant Sprays contain 84.4 per cent Absolute Alcohol and works with high efficiency to kill 99.9 per cent germs.

Home Safe is suitable for all surfaces like mobiles, laptops, doorknobs, bins, sinks as well as delivery packages, and comes with a gentle lavender extract. Lastly, the Travel Safe, enriched with Neem extract (that aggresively fights germs), is suitable for all kinds of surfaces like cars, desks, chairs, elevators, toilet seats, etc.