Rural India to now get digital pre-schools

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Common Service Centre an Special Purpose Vehicle under Ministry of Electronics and IT on Monday launched ‘Bal Vidyalaya’, Information Communication Technology (ICT)-enabled schools specially designed for students of rural India, in 10 states — Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu. The CSC scheme is one of the mission mode projects under Digital India Programme.

There are over 3.6 lakhs CSC across India which are the access points for delivery of essential public utility services, social welfare schemes, healthcare, financial, education and agriculture services, apart from host of B2C services to citizens in rural and remote areas of the country

“Digital India is for the poor and underprivileged. We started the concept of Bal Vidyalaya to bridge the digital divide in rural areas. CSC’s foundation is education, so we wanted to help cognitive development of children at the nascent stage,” Dr. Dinesh Kumar Tyagi, CEO of CSC said.