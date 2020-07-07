STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Sero survey in Delhi completed four days before time

Survey launched on June 28 to determine spread of coronavirus in national capital.

Published: 07th July 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

A school teacher conducts door-to-door survey to detect Covid-19 symptomatic cases at Mahipalpur in New Delhi | FILE

A school teacher conducts door-to-door survey to detect Covid-19 symptomatic cases at Mahipalpur in New Delhi | FILE

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The process of sero survey which was initiated by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) concluded in the national capital on Monday with 22,823 samples collected, according to a statement issued by the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The sero survey was started in Delhi on June 28 to determine the extent of the pandemic that has spread in the city and analysing its outcomes which will help the administration in re-evaluating its strategy. The initiative was taken up after Union Home Minister Amit Shah had held a meeting with Delhi CM Kejriwal and the L-G over coronavirus spread in the city.

While the sero survey deadline was July 10, the work was completed four days ahead of schedule. The survey was based on the recommendations of a committee headed by NITI Aayog member VK Paul and was a part of a new Covid-19 response plan prepared by the Delhi health department.

A school teacher conducts door-to-door
survey to detect Covid-19 symptomatic
cases at Mahipalpur in New Delhi | FILE

The samples collected are to ascertain the population-level presence of the IgG antibody and in turn find out if the residents had SARS-Cov-2 virus which causes Covid-19. The survey was carried out in all 11 districts for which teams were formed consisting of lab technicians and auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) posted at government dispensaries and mohalla clinics, Asha workers.

As per the directions of the L-G, Community Engagement web-based portal and Dashboard was launched for registration of NGOs and volunteers for a separate door-to-door survey to detect corona cases and educate the masses about the virus. A total of 2,398 volunteers, 3 CSO and 40 NGOs have registered themselves till July 3 and respective District Magistrates have already deployed many of them. The L-G reiterated that the community resources should be trained and utilised for supporting the healthcare system.

Difficulties outlined

A report recently prepared by the NCDC, Union ministry of health and family welfare, the Delhi government, ICMR & NITI Aayog stated that a door-to-door survey to identify those with symptoms of Covid-19 may not be suitable for Delhi at this juncture

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sero survey NCDC
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp