‘Willpower & positivity key to beating coronavirus’

NEW DELHI: Apart from having a high level of immunity, mental toughness and positivity are two virtues required to beat coronavirus, said those who contracted the dreaded virus and successfully recovered from the disease while staying in home-isolation.

“Willpower plays a significant role in adopting new habits or environs. No matter how difficult the journey was, it kept me and my family members motivated during our struggle which lasted about a month,” said Vikramjit Singh Rooprai (37), an author and heritage enthusiast.

He along with family members, including his elderly parents, experienced Covid like symptoms for the first time in last week of May. Their health soon deteriorated as fever hovered around 101-102 Fahrenheit (°F) continuously for 10-12 days despite medication. More symptoms appeared — sore throat, loss of taste, and breathing issues — later, the family isolated itself and worked on boosting their immunity while waiting their turn for Covid testing.

“We had been running from pillar to post for testing, which couldn’t take place for one reason or another. We were in touch con with the doctors throughout and were following their advice. Importantly, we were not paying heed to rumours related to the virus and were regularly sanitising our place,” he said.

The family has recovered, as Rooprai informed, but are taking precautions to ‘heal’ their bodies. “People don’t need to be scared. Rather, people should prepare their bodies to handle it,” he added.

Amit Mittal (name changed), age 42, an entrepreneur based in south Delhi, who is also recuperating in home-isolation, said mental toughness and immunity booster had done wonders for him to recuperate.

“I preferred home isolation against the advice of my friends and relatives. I have been taking medicines but additionally was focusing on a controlled diet and strengthening my immunity. It worked. Also, meditation proved to be a stress buster. I have spent almost two weeks in isolation and am doing fine. The fever has subsided and I will go for testing in a day or two,” he said.

Vinay Kumar (28), a banking professional, said positive psychology had helped his family—ageing parents — to sail through their Covid fear.“When you are alone (under quarantine), obviously dark thoughts dominate as we don’t know much about this virus. In this situation, we need to be positive and determined,” said Kumar.As per the data provided by the Delhi health department, as on Monday 17,141 Covid patients are in home isolation.