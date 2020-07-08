STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: Delhi government issues SOP for resumption of sports training

Sporting activities will be resumed in a phased manner with an initial phase of small groups consisting of 5-10 persons performing activities in a non-contact manner. 

Published: 08th July 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Swimming pool stadium

A closed swimming pool stadium. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Soon, sports enthusiasts and athletes in Delhi could train in more outdoor sports activities at playgrounds and sports complexes as the Delhi government has issued a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).  The latest directive came from the Directorate of Education-Sports Branch which issued the order to all clubs, sports complexes, private coaches and private academies. It cited a Central government order for stadiums to reopen without any spectators.

This order is specifically for facilities which have been given out by the government to others.  The Delhi government’s SOP is based on the direction issue by the Sports Authority of Indian (SAI). Under the new guidelines, sporting activities will be resumed in a phased manner with an initial phase of small groups consisting of 5-10 persons performing activities in a non-contact manner.

“For individual non-combat sports such as archery and shooting, a full array of training activities may be allowed while maintaining 1.5-2 metre distance between athletes and the staff,” says the order. 

For team sports such as football and hockey, training activities may be performed with 8-10 players. In individual combat sports such as boxing, training activities can be performed without physical contact.
The government has also allowed fitness equipment inside but with strict guidelines.

“The use of such equipment will be permitted only while wearing gloves and face mask and under consequent use of disinfectants afterwards. The equipment shall be permitted only in small groups of maximum 5 people under observation of a coach and the supporting staff,” says the order.  For gym usage, the order says that it “must be avoided” as this may result in the virus spread. 

The Centre under the unlock phases allowed many sports activities. Each person while entering a facility will have to give a written undertaking that s/he does not have Covid symptoms. Same for private academies. Only authorised persons will be allowed in with I-Cards issued by an official of the branch. Children aged below 10 will not be allowed inside a facility and guards posted at the facility will conduct compulsory screening and thermal tests, said the order.

Personal training equipment carried by a player will have to be first disinfected. Government app Arogya Setu is mandatory for all athletes and staff. The facilities will open from 6:30 to 9:30 am and from 4:30 to 7:30 pm. A five-member core group of sports persons has been set up to take feedback and report to the government. 

No-contact 

Sporting activities will be resumed in a phased manner with an initial phase of small groups consisting of 5-10 persons performing activities in a non-contact manner

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Pandemic Sports Authority of Indian
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp