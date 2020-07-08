COVID-19: Delhi government issues SOP for resumption of sports training

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Soon, sports enthusiasts and athletes in Delhi could train in more outdoor sports activities at playgrounds and sports complexes as the Delhi government has issued a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). The latest directive came from the Directorate of Education-Sports Branch which issued the order to all clubs, sports complexes, private coaches and private academies. It cited a Central government order for stadiums to reopen without any spectators.

This order is specifically for facilities which have been given out by the government to others. The Delhi government’s SOP is based on the direction issue by the Sports Authority of Indian (SAI). Under the new guidelines, sporting activities will be resumed in a phased manner with an initial phase of small groups consisting of 5-10 persons performing activities in a non-contact manner.

“For individual non-combat sports such as archery and shooting, a full array of training activities may be allowed while maintaining 1.5-2 metre distance between athletes and the staff,” says the order.



For team sports such as football and hockey, training activities may be performed with 8-10 players. In individual combat sports such as boxing, training activities can be performed without physical contact.

The government has also allowed fitness equipment inside but with strict guidelines.

“The use of such equipment will be permitted only while wearing gloves and face mask and under consequent use of disinfectants afterwards. The equipment shall be permitted only in small groups of maximum 5 people under observation of a coach and the supporting staff,” says the order. For gym usage, the order says that it “must be avoided” as this may result in the virus spread.

The Centre under the unlock phases allowed many sports activities. Each person while entering a facility will have to give a written undertaking that s/he does not have Covid symptoms. Same for private academies. Only authorised persons will be allowed in with I-Cards issued by an official of the branch. Children aged below 10 will not be allowed inside a facility and guards posted at the facility will conduct compulsory screening and thermal tests, said the order.

Personal training equipment carried by a player will have to be first disinfected. Government app Arogya Setu is mandatory for all athletes and staff. The facilities will open from 6:30 to 9:30 am and from 4:30 to 7:30 pm. A five-member core group of sports persons has been set up to take feedback and report to the government.

No-contact



