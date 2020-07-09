STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
500-bed COVID-19 care centre inaugurated at Delhi's Commonwealth Games Village

Out of the total 500 beds, 350 have been reserved for men, 100 for women and 50 for high-dependency patients.

Published: 09th July 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 09:04 AM

The new facility is attached to the LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Jatin Adhlakha, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inaugurated a 500-bed COVID care centre at the Commonwealth Games Village here, with the latter saying there is no shortage of beds for coronavirus patients in the city now.

Doctors For You, a not-for-profit organisation, supported the Delhi government in setting up the facility which is attached to LNJP Hospital. The new facility is equipped with CCTV cameras, mental health counsellors, specialist and arrangements for food to ensure proper care of patients.

Out of the total 500 beds, 350 have been reserved for men, 100 for women and 50 for high-dependency patients. The NGO has deployed a team of 80 doctors and 150 nurses for the treatment of patients at the facility.

“Inaugurated 500 bedded CWG Village Covid Care Center with CM Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia... My appreciation for DDMA & ‘Doctors For You’ (Volunteer group of Doctors NGO) for establishing this centre in record time of 6 days,” Baijal tweeted.

