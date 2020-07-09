AAP's Gopal Rai asks HRD Ministry to cancel DU's online open book examinations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday jumped into the fray to support the stand of Delhi University students to cancel the online open book examinations (OBE).

Delhi cabinet minister Gopal Rai wrote a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ expressing his objection to the online examinations.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the varsity has decided to conduct open book online exams for final-year students.

“Most of the students have gone back to their homes during coronavirus crisis. The government should adopt a cooperative attitude with students at a time when they are struggling with basic and technical facilities. The students are scared, going through mental stress about the online examinations. I request the Education Minister to cancel the exams,” Rai, who is also the state convenor of the AAP, stated in the letter.

Earlier, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh pointed out the failed mock drill of the online examinations.

On Tuesday, MLA Dilip Pandey also wrote a letter to the HRD Minister highlighting the plight of students.