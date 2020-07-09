STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government to study decline in COVID-19 deaths in capital

For the past few days, the government's health bulletin has been showing a downward trend in the number of daily positive cases and deaths.

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

A healthcare worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment takes a swab of a woman to test for the coronavirus COVID-19. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will study the recent trend of a decline in the number of corona deaths as part of its strategy to shape future policy. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed state health secretary Vikram Dev Dutt to submit a detailed report on factors responsible for the deaths.

The Delhi government says the death rate in the national capital has sharply declined. For example, the highest number of deaths on a single day in June was 120, which has now gone down to 50. “The measures taken by the government such as raising the number of ICU beds in hospitals, installation of more oxygen beds, and setting up a plasma bank have reduced the death rate,” said Kejriwal.

For the past few days, the government’s health bulletin has been showing a downward trend in the number of daily positive cases and deaths. The AAP government has attributed this to the arrangements it has made.

The government says the aim of the study on the detailed analysis of the Covid-19 deaths is to prepare it further on steps to be taken to reduce the number of fatalities to zero. It said the report would assist in implementing more stringent measures to reduce the number of deaths.

In June, a few days after Unlock-1, Delhi saw a spurt in the number of deaths and total cases reported. The report will help mitigate the other causes that have added to the casualties, such as co-morbidities, age, and health condition.

TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Arvind Kejriwal Coornavirus in Delhi
