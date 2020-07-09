STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi govt to begin doorstep service of supplementary nutrition food for women, children

The minister also asked officers to ensure judicious distribution of government ration, provisions regarding entry into the stock register of Anganwadis.

Published: 09th July 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

The SNF service will be provided through over 10,000 Anganwadi centres.

The SNF service will be provided through over 10,000 Anganwadi centres. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The women and child development department of the Delhi government will begin a doorstep delivery service of supplementary nutrition food (SNF) to women and children through over 10,000 Anganwadi centres. The scheme will benefit five lakh beneficiaries. Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday held a review meeting in this regard with senior officers.

“The distribution will be done on fixed weekdays every fortnight and the existing system of giving THR (Take Home Ration) entitlement of 13 days for every fortnight will continue,” he said. As part of the SNF package, wheat dalia plain (1,300 gm), black chana raw (260 gm), jaggery (130 gm) and roasted black gram (130 gm) for children and wheat dalia plain (1,690 gm), black chana raw (260 gm), jaggery (130 gm) and roasted black gram (130 gm) are given for pregnant and lactating women respectively.

“All Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) are instructed to ensure that SNF in the proper packages are received at Anganwadi centres in advance as per the fixed schedule. All district officers and
CDPOs shall submit the required certificate regarding checking of stock of a requisite number of the centres one day prior to distribution as per the fixed schedule,” the minister said.

The minister also asked officers to ensure judicious distribution of government ration, provisions regarding entry into the stock register of Anganwadis, acknowledgement of receipt of SNF in the register of NPO, and stock verification.

The project

The scheme is expected to benefit five lakh people, says the Delhi government

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anganwadi centres AAP Rajendra Pal Gautam Women Development
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp