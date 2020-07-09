Delhi govt to begin doorstep service of supplementary nutrition food for women, children

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The women and child development department of the Delhi government will begin a doorstep delivery service of supplementary nutrition food (SNF) to women and children through over 10,000 Anganwadi centres. The scheme will benefit five lakh beneficiaries. Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday held a review meeting in this regard with senior officers.

“The distribution will be done on fixed weekdays every fortnight and the existing system of giving THR (Take Home Ration) entitlement of 13 days for every fortnight will continue,” he said. As part of the SNF package, wheat dalia plain (1,300 gm), black chana raw (260 gm), jaggery (130 gm) and roasted black gram (130 gm) for children and wheat dalia plain (1,690 gm), black chana raw (260 gm), jaggery (130 gm) and roasted black gram (130 gm) are given for pregnant and lactating women respectively.

“All Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) are instructed to ensure that SNF in the proper packages are received at Anganwadi centres in advance as per the fixed schedule. All district officers and

CDPOs shall submit the required certificate regarding checking of stock of a requisite number of the centres one day prior to distribution as per the fixed schedule,” the minister said.

The minister also asked officers to ensure judicious distribution of government ration, provisions regarding entry into the stock register of Anganwadis, acknowledgement of receipt of SNF in the register of NPO, and stock verification.

