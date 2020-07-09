STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi HC de-registers private COVID-19 hospital after fire, asks govt to shift patients immediately

Delhi government additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose also submitted that because of this fire incident, no fresh admissions are to be taken in the hospital.

Published: 09th July 2020 08:57 AM

A fire broke out at the private hospital in Hauz Khas on May 23.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi government to ensure that all COVID19 patients are removed from a private hospital which has been de-registered by authorities following a fire.

The high court was informed by the Delhi government that due to a fire incident that occurred at the Ujala Cygnus Orthocare Hospital, which was earlier declared as a dedicated COVID19 hospital, it has been de-registered and therefore, ‘cannot be used as a hospital any further’.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose also submitted that because of this fire incident, no fresh admissions are to be taken in the hospital and the existing patients suffering from COVID19 and admitted here will be transferred to some other facility or hospital.

Justice Navin Chawla, in the order passed said, “In view of the above, the respondent no.1 (Delhi government) shall ensure that all COVID19 patients are removed from the respondent no. 2 hospital within a period of fifteen days.”    

​The high court passed the order on an application filed by Safdarjung Development Area (SDA) Residents Welfare Association (RWA) in a disposed of case, seeking implementation of certain directions issued by the authorities.

On the HC’s order, Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Founder and Director, of the hospital said, “We have not received any order from the court yet. We are doing our duties as a healthcare provider during these unprecedented times of coronavirus pandemic and continuing our services to COVID19 patients.”  

No casualties

A fire broke out at the private hospital in Hauz Khas on May 23. Eight fire trucks were rushed to the spot to contain the fire and no casualties were reported.

