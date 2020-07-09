STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Man arrested for posing as CBI official, robbing people in Delhi

The matter came to light after police received a complaint on June 30 from Ajeet Kumar Pal, who was robbed by the accused.

Published: 09th July 2020 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 39-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly posing as a CBI official and robbing people after offering them a lift, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Tinkal, alias Tedha, a resident of east Delhi's Trilokpuri, was arrested from his residence on Tuesday, they said, adding that his associates Mukesh and Girender are on the run.

The matter came to light after police received a complaint on June 30 from Ajeet Kumar Pal, who was robbed by the accused.

Pal told police that he and a friend had boarded a car from Maharani Bagh bus stand for Burari.

The three accused were already seated in it and after a while, they threatened Pal and his friend and forced them to hand over their ATM cards, the police said.

The trio claimed to be CBI officials and were carrying weapons and wireless communication sets, they added.

The accused dropped Pal and his friend near the ISBT in Kashmere Gate and withdrew Rs 1,70,000 from their accounts using the ATM cards, the police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Kumar Gyanesh said bank transactions, cash withdrawal done by the suspects and CCTV footage were scanned to identify the accused.

In one footage, the men were seen wearing masks and withdrawing money from an ATM in Kamla Nagar area, he added. The officer said the accused used their car for the crime.

One of them would reach a bus stand, identify a target and enquire about his destination. Meanwhile, his associates would arrive in the car, and the accused would pretend to ask for a lift and offer the target to join him.

After going to a certain distance, they would falsely identify themselves as CBI or police officials and run recorded messages on wireless sets to gain the confidence of the passenger.

They then would claim that a robbery had taken place and the passenger could get arrested during picket checking, he said.

On this pretext, they would ask the passenger to hand over all belongings and keep them in an envelope.

They would then threaten the person and force him to give up ATM PIN numbers.

After that, would they dump the victim at an isolated place and flee, the officer added.

The accused was previously involved in 10 cases, including snatching, robbery, theft and cheating, the police said.

A shopping receipt of Rs 99,253 was found in his house, and clothing items brought with the money were seized.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CBI Delhi crime
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp