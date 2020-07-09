One tower in Delhi's CBI colony declared as COVID-19 containment zone

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The authorities have declared one of the towers in the CBI colony in Vasant Vihar here a COVID-19 containment zone after an agency official and his family members tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said on Thursday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked at least 12 officials living in the area to avoid office during the self-quarantine period as a precautionary measure, they said.

Rapid response teams (RRTs) and epidemiologists visited the area on Wednesday to assess the situation and observed that because of a "high movement of public" there, the "spread of COVID-19 is inevitable".

It was also observed that a lot of people living in the area had come in contact with the affected persons.

However, the survey of all the residents of the area did not show anyone else with COVID-19 symptoms, the officials said.

After considering all inputs, the Delhi government declared the area a containment zone in "view of public safety" and to "prevent community spread of COVID-19", they added.