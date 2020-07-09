STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

The urban New Delhi, reimagined as an artist’s studio

In a new project, a Delhi-based architectural photographer documents the urban character of the city

Published: 09th July 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Studio map of Delhi 2020

Studio map of Delhi 2020

By BHUMIKA POPLI
Express News Service

Given the pandemic, the best way to connect with Randhir Singh’s architectural photography is through his Instagram handle @_randhirsingh. An architect as well, Singh often uploads the pictures of urban structures of Defence Colony, where he resides, and where houses were largely allotted to Indian military officials post-Independence. Singh’s portfolio offers fascinating historical sights, embedded in the built structures of the area. Majestic spiral staircases in homes, low-rise boundary walls, bungalows in subtle tones and small side-street establishments of istriwallahas, add to the narrative.

Film and notecard Delhi 2020 

In his collaboration with Ishara Art Foundation, titled Alt+Shift+Studio, that attempts to redefine artist studios in the 21st century, Singh has expanded his realm. The project is inspired from Raqs Media Collective’s initiative ‘City as Studio’ 2010-13, Sarai, Delhi. Singh’s own studio is in Sujan Singh’s Park. “There are three projects in the presentation I made for Alt+Shift+Studio, a concept ideated by Sabih Ahmed and Laura Metzler at the Ishara Art Foundation.

The concept tries to break away from the traditional image of an artist’s studio as often understood as an isolated space, and change it to an idea that connects to the city in different ways. “In my work, I imagine ‘moving through the city’ itself is a kind of ‘studio’ with the line, point and field acting as ways of interacting with the city.” he says. In the first project, the photographer traces the line of the Barapullah nallah exploring the urban landscape along it.

He says, “The area around it was once a regular stream of water.” In the next project, Singh documented the city’s water towers as points across the landscape. Each water tower is treated as a sculptural object with the photograph exploring the relationship between the object and the landscape. Finally, he explored the CPWD old government housing societies that are in the process of getting demolished. Multiple trips to Netaji Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, among others were made for this.

Singh admits to having a love-hate relationship with Delhi. “Life here is very difficult and in a way, very aggressive too, especially because of the traffic. The infrastructure is in poor condition. Either it is boiling hot or chilling cold. Unlike in the pandemic, it is very polluted too,” he says, while also showering praises on the Capital. “Some of the neighbourhoods are very beautiful, especially Lutyens’ Delhi. Early mornings are gorgeously pleasant. When I am out taking photographs, people are very kind, they chat with you, guide you, and tell you the things about neighbourhoods you might have missed.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Randhir Singh Ishara Art Foundation
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp