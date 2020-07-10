STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi riots: No relief to Sharjeel Imam from Delhi High Court

Sharjeel Imam was arrested on January 28 from Bihar’s Jehanabad district in the case related to violent protests against the CAA.

Published: 10th July 2020 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Sharjeel Imam

Sharjeel Imam. (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday held there were good and justifiable grounds for extending the time to complete investigation against JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a case related to alleged inflammatory speeches during the protests against CAA and NRC.

The high court said after perusing the details of the investigation carried out till the application or report was filed by the prosecution in the trial court and the points still pending to be carried out by the investigating authority, the decision to extend the period for carrying out the probe cannot be faulted with.

Justice V Kameswar Rao dismissed the plea by Imam, challenging the trial court’s June 25 order granting three more months to the Delhi Police, beyond the statutory 90 days, to complete the investigation in the case under the stringent UAPA.

The HC noted that the prosecutor’s report filed in the trial court stated, “since March 24, 2020, due to global pandemic a lockdown has been imposed due to which the pace of investigation was seriously disrupted’ and said this ‘clearly depicts the reasons for not completing investigation in 90 days’.

Imam was arrested on January 28 from Bihar’s Jehanabad district in the case related to violent protests against the CAA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sharjeel Imam UAPA CAA protest Anti CAA Protests Delhi Riots
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp