Frame policies to drive away Chinese goods from market: Traders’ body

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to reduce the influx of Chinese good in Indian markets, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), has requested the Central government to frame an imports policy that prevents flooding of Chinese goods in the Indian markets.

CTI, a trader body specifically for Delhi businesses and industries, held a meeting with the authorities requesting the same. “We had a meeting with Ravinder Singh from Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) about our demands and he has agreed to look into them. Government should aggressively take steps to eliminate Chinese products from Indian markets” said Brijesh Goyal, Convenor of Chamber of Trade and Industry. The DPIIT comes under the Ministry of Commerce.

Almost 100 traders from mobile manufacturers, technology, toys, plastic, furniture and other goods were present in the meeting with Singh. According to Goyal, Singh said in the meeting that Chinese goods cannot be removed from the market overnight.

“The traders have requested government to do this in a phased manner. In the first phase, import of goods like toys, plastic, furniture should be stopped, then move on towards products like mobile phones and computers where involvement of technology is much more.”

“We have also requested the government to mention country of origin label on e-commerce products. So that when a person buys the product they know about the country” added Goyal.

Since the border controversy between India-China, the traders of Delhi have taken stand to boycott Chinese products and services in the market and rather promote small home grown businesses.