STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Child rights body, police rescue twelve minors illegally employed in Delhi factory

They were rescued by the teams and provided with masks and sanitisers. Both establishments have been sealed and the contractor has been arrested. 

Published: 11th July 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Police

The team of the DCPCR was headed by one of the members of the commission. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A joint team of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), Delhi Police, and an NGO rescued 12 child labourers from Gandhi Nagar area. The children were employed at a garment factory and motorcycle repairing shop and working in unsafe and unhygienic conditions. 

They were rescued by the teams and provided with masks and sanitisers. Both establishments have been sealed and the contractor has been arrested.  The DCPCR carried out the operation with teams of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Vivek Vihar), SHO of Gandhi Nagar police station, Labour Department and NGO — Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA). 

The team of the DCPCR was headed by one of the members of the commission, Roop Sudesh Vimal.

“DCPCR along with Delhi Police and NGOs have done a remarkable job. I am confident that in the future more such coordinated actions will take place to irradiate the malpractice of child labour in Delhi,” said Minister of Social Welfare Women and Child Development Rajendra Pal Gautam.

DCPCR chairman Anurag Kundu said, “The Commission is in process of evolving comprehensive long-term strategy to make Delhi Child Labour Free by 2023.” DCPCR said statements of rescued children will be recorded at SDM’s Office and their medical tests including Covid-19 test will also be conducted.

“With the outbreak of Covid-19 and ensuing lockdown, there has been loss of employment and rising poverty is likely to force more children to seek exploitative and hazardous jobs,” said DCPRC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Child Rights Delhi Police
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp