Delhi government in talks with other states on pollution: Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai takes part in a plantation drive

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai takes part in a plantation drive in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the government will work with neighbouring states and agencies concerned to prepare in advance to deal with the issue of poor air quality due to stubble burning in winters.

The minister made the remarks at the launch of a 17-day mega plantation drive from ITO Nursery. Thirty-one lakh saplings will be planted under the campaign “Plant Saplings, Save Environment” with the objective of increasing the national capital’s green cover and reducing pollution.

The plantation drive is expected to increase the city’s green cover from 325 square kilometres at present to 350 sq km by 2021, which will help reduce air pollution. The period will be observed as “Vrikshaaropan Pakhavaada”. 

“We will work with neighbouring states and all environment-related committees to prepare in advance to deal with the issue of air pollution due to stubble burning in winter months,” the minister said.

Stubble burning in the rice bowl of Haryana and Punjab is a major reason behind the toxic haze that shrouds the national capital in winters every year. He said the government has set a target of planting 20 lakh saplings of big trees, 11 lakh saplings of small trees.

