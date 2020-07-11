STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pledge Khadi, help weavers is Rewanta new mantra

The mission is to support over 10,000 artisans by creating a demand for one million metre fabric that can earn them wages for three months.

Published: 11th July 2020

The women artisans busy weaving khadi fabric for Rewanta

By Express News Service

Rewanta has launched a #PledgekhadiEmpowerWeavers initiative under its Reclaim Khadi Movement. This sustainable fashion social enterprise runs with the objective empower and provide sustainable livelihood to weavers, artisans and khadi institutions across India. Ashwini Pable co-founder, Rewanta, says, “The unprecedented pandemic outbreak has brought most businesses to a standstill.

The demand for Khadi has gone down considerably due to which thousands of artisans are fighting for survival. Our aim is to create a positive demand cycle in the sector for artisans to get work and support their families survive through the lockdown. Basically, the central idea is to build a demand model for the sector against the donation model.” Rewanta that has two brands Pable Fashion and Reclaim Khadi, kickstarted the initiative with 5,000 artisans to create designs and fabrics on demand.

The mission is to support over 10,000 artisans by creating a demand for one million metre fabric that can earn them wages for three months. “Under this initiative, people can pledge khadi on ReclaimKhadi. com website by clicking on the ‘I pledge’ section. After exploring the categories, one can choose their preferred category and make a 25 per cent payment. Full scale catalogs will be launched in two months and people who have pledged will be informed to go on-the-site and select the exact garment in the category of their choice, pay the balance payment and get the product shipped to their home. Fabulous design and good energy clothing at their doorstep,” adds Pable. A live dashboard on the website mentions the number of families being supported and amount of fabric being pledged to measure the impact created.

