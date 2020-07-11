STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Slum residents fume over wall construction after COVID-19 cases in Delhi's Vasant Vihar

The complaint highlighted that the wall was constructed under supervision of residents of the Central Government Employees Housing Complex on June 28.

Published: 11th July 2020 08:22 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The residents of Kusumpur Pahari slum have written to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes against illegal construction of a wall in Vasant Vihar’s Central Government Employees’ Housing Complex blocking their connectivity.

The residents, who mostly belong to the SC, ST and OBC categories, noted that the wall came up after some of them had tested positive for the COVID-19. The construction was done on the Vudh Bazar road towards Chinmaya Public School in Vasant Vihar that connects the nearby slums of CBI Colony, Priyanka Gandhi Camp and Kusumpur Pahari with the main road in Vasant Vihar.

“The road always remained open but recently, it has been blocked. This is creating a huge problem for us. How will we go to work if a road is randomly obstructed. That’s why we have written to the authorities of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes to step into the matter and find a solution,” said Rumila Chauhan, who lives in the locality.

The complaint highlighted that the wall was constructed under supervision of residents of the Central Government Employees Housing Complex on June 28. The residents also claimed that they had last month approached the SHO of Vasant Vihar and written to the SDM as well, raising the issue but no solution has been provided.

“It is the prerogative of government institutions to monitor the spread of coronavirus. No housing complex has the right to impose residential segregation on slum dwellers. And the gate should be open to all. No discrimination between housing complex and slum must be allowed,” said a member of CPIML who is in touch with the residents. 

