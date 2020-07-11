STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Tahir Hussain’s employees saw him talking to other accused, says charge sheet filed by Delhi police

The Crime Branch of the Delhi police had filed the charge sheet before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat against Hussain and 14 others last month.

Published: 11th July 2020 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

AAP’s Tahir Hussain is accused in the killing of IB staffer Ankit Sharma.

Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain is accused in the killing of IB staffer Ankit Sharma. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two key witnesses in a case of communal violence in north east Delhi in which suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain was booked as one of the main accused, were employed under him and saw him talking to several persons in a “very secretive” manner before the start of the riots on February 24, a charge sheet filed by Delhi Police in a court here has said.

Girish Pal and Rahul Kasana said in their statements to the police that on February 24 they were present in the office of Hussain in Khajuri Khas area. “In the afternoon, they saw several persons gathered at the ground floor of the house of Tahir Hussain and he was talking with them in a very secretive manner and accused Shah Alam, Irshad, Abid, Arshad Pradhan, Rashid and Shadab were also present there along with other unknown persons,” the charge sheet said.

The duo, cited as key witnesses by the police, left after hearing noise of the mob outside and sensing the tension at the office, it said. The Crime Branch of the Delhi police had filed the charge sheet before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat against Hussain and 14 others last month. The court will take up the matter for consideration of the charge sheet in August.

According to the charge sheet, the copy of which is made available, another prosecution witness Rajbir Singh Yadav, who was supervising the food preparations for a marriage at a parking lot near Hussain’s house stated in his statement that the mob destroyed the food prepared for the wedding of his friend’s daughter and accused Riyakat Ali looted Rs 62,000 from him.

Accused Shah Alam was also present with Ali along with several others and Hussain was among the mob indulged in riots, it said. It further said that another prosecution witness stated that Hussain was present at the rooftop of his house and throwing stones and directing others present alongside him who were also throwing stones and petrol bombs towards the parking.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Riots Tahir Hussain Anti CAA Protests
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp