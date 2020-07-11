STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wife, minor daughter among four held for husband's killing in south Delhi

Published: 11th July 2020 06:35 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 36-year-old woman, her minor daughter and two other persons were apprehended for allegedly killing her husband in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi area, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Sarita Tawar, a resident of Dera village and her friend Manoj (22), a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad.

Sarita's minor daughter and the girl's school friend were also apprehended, they said. All four persons were involved in the incident, police said.

On July 2, a decomposed body of a man was recovered from a drain at Mahabali Puram near Bhati village.

Police saw a tattoo with the initials 'ST' on the body, they said. An abandoned car was also found around one kilometre from the spot.

Based on the ownership of the car, the deceased was identified as Mahender alias Sanjay, a resident of Dera village, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, the brother of the deceased said that Mahender used to drive a taxi.

He went out to pick up a booking but did not return, the officer said.

When the officer asked Mahender's wife, she said that his phone was switched off and he had not returned since July 1.

Mahender's brother also informed that one Manoj used to visit his house and the couple used to fight over this issue, the officer said.

"Police questioned Manoj who confessed to his crime. On his instance, Sarita was nabbed. The daughter of the deceased and her school friend, were also apprehended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Interrogation revealed that Manoj was a close friend of Sarita for the past eight to nine months.

They used to meet and Mahender knew about it, police said.

The deceased allegedly used to beat his wife and daughter. Manoj was annoyed with it and planned to kill him, they said.

On June 30, Mahender was drunk when Manoj reached his house. The accused persons overpowered Mahender and strangulated him.

Later, they loaded the body in Mahender's car and dumped in the drain, the DCP added.

