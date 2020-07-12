Delhi govt urges Centre to start rapid-antigen testing for people in high-risk groups in central health facilities

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has written to the Centre, requesting it to initiate rapid-antigen testing for people falling in high-risk groups in central health facilities in the city. High risk group includes people aged above 60 or having comorbid conditions.

The city government on Wednesday revised its "Covid Response Plan" and said it will now enlist and screen people in high-risk groups (HRGs) for coronavirus through house-to-house surveys in containment zones, buffer zones and areas with isolated cases.

On Thursday, it said rapid-antigen tests will be offered by all Delhi government-run dispensaries and polyclinics from 9 am to 12 noon on all working days to all eligible individuals.

"A communication has been sent to the Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family, with request for initiating rapid antigen test for high-risk group of individuals in health facilities of the central government," the Delhi government's health bulletin said.

According to the Delhi government's modified "Covid response plan", districts administrations have been asked to enlist and screen those aged above 60 or having comorbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and cancer.

To assess medical condition and maintain proper medical records of enlisted cases, district administrations have been asked to ensure regular visits or contact.

The HRGs should be promptly isolated if their immediate contacts are found positive or symptomatic, as per the modified plan.

The revised plan also directed officials to enlist and screen Special Surveillance Groups (SSGs), including rickshaw pullers, auto drivers, taxi drivers, domestic helps, plumbers, electricians, carpenters etc, and those who supply essentials, parcels.