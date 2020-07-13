25-year-old man stabbed to death in Delhi by juveniles for objecting to bike stunts

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a juvenile and his two friends after the victim warned them not to perform bike stunts in west Delhi's Raghubir Nagar, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Manish, a resident of Raghubir Nagar. He worked as a private car driver, they said.

All the three persons involved in the killing are juveniles (aged 17 years), police said, adding they have been apprehended in connection with the incident.

The incident took place on July 8, they said.

"The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras. In one of the footages, the main accused along with his friends was seen stabbing the victim multiple times on the busy streets of Raghubir Nagar.

Even while one of his friends tried to take him away, he rushed back to stab the man again," a police official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said a case of murder was registered at the Khyala Police Station.

With the help of the CCTV footage and local intelligence, all the three absconding juveniles were identified and later apprehended.

The weapon used in the offence was also recovered from them, police said.

"On July 8, we received information from DDU hospital regarding admission of an unknown person who was declared brought dead. Our staff reached the hospital and found that the man suffered from multiple stab wounds.

Later on, he was identified as Manish," the official said.

The victim sustained 28 stab wounds, including severe injuries on his chest, torso and other minor wounds on his arms and legs, he said.

During investigation, it was revealed that the main accused indulged in bike racing and stunts.

He rode his bike at high speed and often passed through the streets of Raghubir Nagar, where the victim lived.

The victim objected to the bike stunts and racing. He also warned the juvenile against riding on the streets of Raghubir Nagar again, the DCP said.

The juvenile, however, rode through the same street again following which the duo got into a fight, he said.

In order to teach the victim a lesson, the juvenile arranged for two knives and on July 8, when he found Manish roaming the streets alone, he along with his two friends assaulted the man, the official added.