STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

25-year-old man stabbed to death in Delhi by juveniles for objecting to bike stunts

The victim sustained 28 stab wounds, including severe injuries on his chest, torso and other minor wounds on his arms and legs.

Published: 13th July 2020 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Stabbing

Image for representation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a juvenile and his two friends after the victim warned them not to perform bike stunts in west Delhi's Raghubir Nagar, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Manish, a resident of Raghubir Nagar. He worked as a private car driver, they said.

All the three persons involved in the killing are juveniles (aged 17 years), police said, adding they have been apprehended in connection with the incident.

The incident took place on July 8, they said.

"The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras. In one of the footages, the main accused along with his friends was seen stabbing the victim multiple times on the busy streets of Raghubir Nagar.

Even while one of his friends tried to take him away, he rushed back to stab the man again," a police official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said a case of murder was registered at the Khyala Police Station.

With the help of the CCTV footage and local intelligence, all the three absconding juveniles were identified and later apprehended.

The weapon used in the offence was also recovered from them, police said.

"On July 8, we received information from DDU hospital regarding admission of an unknown person who was declared brought dead. Our staff reached the hospital and found that the man suffered from multiple stab wounds.

Later on, he was identified as Manish," the official said.

The victim sustained 28 stab wounds, including severe injuries on his chest, torso and other minor wounds on his arms and legs, he said.

During investigation, it was revealed that the main accused indulged in bike racing and stunts.

He rode his bike at high speed and often passed through the streets of Raghubir Nagar, where the victim lived.

The victim objected to the bike stunts and racing. He also warned the juvenile against riding on the streets of Raghubir Nagar again, the DCP said.

The juvenile, however, rode through the same street again following which the duo got into a fight, he said.

In order to teach the victim a lesson, the juvenile arranged for two knives and on July 8, when he found Manish roaming the streets alone, he along with his two friends assaulted the man, the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi crime Delhi murder Raghubir Nagar
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp