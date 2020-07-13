Delhi government asks DMs to document measures taken by them in helping prevent COVID-19 spread

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has asked all the district magistrates to document initiatives taken by them in their respective areas to deal with the Covid-19 situation, a move aimed at showcasing efforts to control the infection, government officials said.

The DMs have been asked to also mention the difficulties they faced while executing new initiatives in their districts to combat the spread of the virus.

A senior government official said several districts have taken effective steps to ramp up medical infrastructure to take other measures, including an application for robust surveillance and testing facilities on a bus.

For instance, the South Delhi district administration has set up 10,000-bed Sardar Patel Covid care centre, at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas.

It approached several agencies to set it up. Similarly, a 500-bed Covid care facility was set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in East Delhi. Also, in North West district, railway coaches were converted into insolation wards for Covid patients.

ALSO READ | With 20 donors per day, Delhi’s plasma bank helping win COVID-19 fight

“The need was felt to showcase all initiatives taken by the DMs so that their efforts are reflected in documents.”

“All the DMs have been asked to make proper documentation of these initiatives introduced by them to deal with the Covid situation,” an official said.

He said that although no deadline has been fixed for DMs to prepare such documents, they have been asked to come up with it as soon as possible.

“Authorities in districts are busy with routine works. We will soon prepare a detailed document of our initiatives taken by us and submit the same,” said a district magistrate.