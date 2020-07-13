STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi's LNJP hospital likely to start plasma therapy for COVID-19

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday visited the facility to review the preparedness and also held a meeting with doctors.

Medics set up equipments inside the newly modified isolation ward at Shehnai Banquet Hall opposite the LNJP Hospital to take care of COVID-19 patients in New Delhi Thursday June 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Medics set up equipments inside the newly modified isolation ward at Shehnai Banquet Hall opposite the LNJP Hospital to take care of COVID-19 patients in New Delhi Thursday June 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital is likely to start plasma therapy for coronavirus patients after another state-run GTB Hospital also set the ball rolling to conduct the procedure at the facility, an official said on Sunday.



He directed them to ensure that patients coming for plasma donation were made to feel "secure" and "safe", and there should be confidence instilled in them about the process.

"Visited LNJP Hospital and met the team to thank for their untiring efforts. Delhi has seen a reassuring decrease in number of new cases in past few weeks. Credit goes to the #CoronaWarriors, doctors & medical teams all over Delhi! #DelhiFightsCorona," Sisodia tweeted.

According to a top official of the hospital, the authorities have procured a machine needed to do the therapy and installed it.

He said the machine would be sterilised and the process was likely to start in the next two-three days.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to announce the start of the procedure in the hospital.

The hospital already has the ICMR approval to conduct plasma therapy on 200 patients.

Recently, the Delhi government opened the country's first "plasma bank'' at state-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Science.

