Delhi's single-day COVID-19 recoveries outnumber fresh cases

With 2,276 cases of recoveries on Sunday, the single-day recovery count was more than the number of fresh cases recorded at 1,573. 

Published: 13th July 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Plasma donors at Delhi Plasma Bank in the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences

For representational purpose. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The national capital on Sunday recorded more recoveries than fresh cases, signalling a positive change in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. 

A healthcare worker tends to a
cornavirus patient at an isolation
ward in Shehnai Banquet Hall
(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

The cumulative count of coronavirus positive patients in the city is now 1,12,494, while 89,968 recoveries have been recorded so far.

The number of active cases in Delhi is now down to 19,155.

According to the daily health bulletin, 4,315 patients are currently hospitalized and 11,059 others in under home isolation. 

The data shared by the Delhi government further showed that 2,055 Covid infected persons with mild symptoms are recuperating at the dedicated Covid care centres while 153 are lodged in health centres.

The toll, meanwhile, reached 3,371 with 37 more succumbing on Sunday. 

“The data reflects that the efforts being made by the government to contain the spread of the virus have been bearing fruits,” said an official.

On Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, one of the biggest dedicated Covid health facilities in the city. 

“Visited LNJP Hospital and met the team to thank for their untiring efforts. Delhi has seen a reassuring decrease in number of new cases in past few weeks. Credit goes to the #CoronaWarriors, doctors & medical teams all over Delhi! (sic),” Sisodia  tweeted on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the government has asked district officials to conduct 20,000 rapid antigen tests every day, especially focusing on close contacts of Covid-19 patients and high-risk groups both inside and outside the containment zones.

