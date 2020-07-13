LNJP hospital in Delhi to have plasma bank: Official

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital will be the second hospital in the national capital after the ILBS to start a plasma bank, a top official said on Monday.

The hospital has hired three expert counsellors who will encourage patients to donate plasma and tell them it is a safe process, according to the official.

These counsellors will call up patients, who have recovered from coronavirus, and explain them about the therapy, he said.

"We already have a database of patients of our hospital and these counsellors will be calling them," the official said.

"However, patients who have recovered after treatment from other hospitals can also come and donate plasma to the bank." Sources said there would be a separate entry for those coming to donate plasma.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to inaugurate the plasma bank.

The LNJP is the largest COVID facility in Delhi and has already procured a machine to carry out the plasma therapy.

Recently, the Delhi government opened the country's first plasma bank at the state-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS).