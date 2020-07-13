STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

PSU to map areas outside containment zones in Delhi to find out COVID-19 spread

Officials, privy to the development, said that directives were already issued in this regard.

Published: 13th July 2020 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government has decided to take services of its own public sector undertaking Geospatial Delhi Limited (GSDL) to map residential pockets outside the containment zones, from where coronavirus cases are being reported occasionally.

Officials, privy to the development, said that directives were already issued in this regard. The exercise is being carried out following the order  from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Instructions were issued last week to identify areas where ‘isolated’ Covid cases have been emerging sporadically in the last 28 days. 

There locations were, however, never categorised as clusters or hotspots. They were never sealed and converted into containment zones.

Interestingly, the GSDL, which maintains and updates spatial data through mapping and surveys has helped the administration in Covid management exercise at least on two occasions earlier. 

The agency had previously mapped areas having clusters of Covid positive cases and also prepared digitised data of patients under home isolation.

“Though we are aware of the areas where the patients have reported in the past few weeks, we already have started our testing camps targeting people living in and around such pockets. The GSDL mapping will certainly help us target specific pockets.

If it will require, we may convert them into containment zones,” said a senior government official.

In the revised Covid Response Plan, the DGHS had asked the surveillance units in all 11 revenue districts to carry out an intense screening of auto, rickshaw, taxi and tempo drivers, house workers, daily wagers, technicians, plumbers, carpenters among others.

Officials have already started organising camps and testing of these groups in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Coronavirus Cases Geospatial Delhi Limited
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp