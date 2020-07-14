Army officer moves Delhi High Court for ban on security forces personnel using Facebook

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An Army officer on Monday has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the decision to ban security forces personnel from using social networking platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

The petition, filed by Lt Col PK Choudhary urged the High Court to issue directions to the Director-General of Military Intelligence to withdraw its policy dated August 6, 2020. The court is likely to hear the plea on Tuesday.

Choudhary sought directions to the respondent authorities to withdraw its policy to delete their accounts from social networking platforms.

The petitioner claimed to be an active user of Facebook and uses the platform inter alia to connect with his friends and family located abroad and various parts of the country.

The petitioner finds social media platforms, particularly Facebook as an important tool to connect with family, the petition said.

It added that through Facebook, he maintains social relationships with friends, family and acquaintances in the absence of opportunities to physically interact with them.

“The petitioner has used his Facebook account responsibly in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Indian Army from time to time and has never shared any classified or sensitive information pertaining to his role and duties as an Indian Army officer over Facebook or any other social networking platform,” it said.

It said that the policy to ban the use of social networking platforms and order soldiers to delete their accounts on the list of social networking platforms and websites is unenforceable, illegal, and unconstitutional.