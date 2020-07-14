STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Army officer moves Delhi High Court for ban on security forces personnel using Facebook

The petition, filed by Lt Col PK Choudhary urged the High Court to issue directions to the Director-General of Military Intelligence to withdraw its policy dated August 6, 2020.

Published: 14th July 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Facebook’s SDK caused similar crashes in May.

Facebook logo ( Photo | AP )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An Army officer on Monday has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the decision to ban security forces personnel from using social networking platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

The petition, filed by Lt Col PK Choudhary urged the High Court to issue directions to the Director-General of Military Intelligence to withdraw its policy dated August 6, 2020. The court is likely to hear the plea on Tuesday.

Choudhary sought directions to the respondent authorities to withdraw its policy to delete their accounts from social networking platforms.

The petitioner claimed to be an active user of Facebook and uses the platform inter alia to connect with his friends and family located abroad and various parts of the country.

The petitioner finds social media platforms, particularly Facebook as an important tool to connect with family, the petition said.

It added that through Facebook, he maintains social relationships with friends, family and acquaintances in the absence of opportunities to physically interact with them.

“The petitioner has used his Facebook account responsibly in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Indian Army from time to time and has never shared any classified or sensitive information pertaining to his role and duties as an Indian Army officer over Facebook or any other social networking platform,” it said.

It said that the policy to ban the use of social networking platforms and order soldiers to delete their accounts on the list of social networking platforms and websites is unenforceable, illegal, and unconstitutional.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Facebook Delhi High Court
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp