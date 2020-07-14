DDA aims to plant 10 lakh saplings in Delhi to improve its green cover 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has set a target of planting 10 lakh saplings of native species to improve green cover in the national capital.

Officials said that saplings would be planted in gardens, biodiversity parks, and along various stretches across the city under DDA jurisdiction. The plantation drive is expected to be completed by August.

The announcement in this regard was made by Delhi LG Anil Baijal, who is also the chairman of the DDA, on Monday at the launch of the annual monsoon tree plantation drive for ‘clean and green Delhi’.

Baijal sought active support and participation from the city residents to achieve the ambitious target. He exhorted that emphasis should be given on planting native, fruit-bearing species, herbs and shrubs.

“Post-plantation care and nurture are necessary to ensure survival for saplings,” he added. According to horticulture department of DDA, the survival rate of the saplings is 90 per cent.

In 2001, green cover in the city was 151sq km, which increased to 324.4sq km in 2019 covering 21.9% of the total area. The target is to increase this to 25% by 2025.

“An ambitious target of plantation of over 30 lakh trees and shrub saplings has been set in Delhi, including 10 lakh trees by DDA. The other government agencies such as Public Works Department (PWD) and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will also participate,” said a government official.

Besides species used for beautification of urban space, flowering and fruit-bearing trees will be placed along roads, gardens, biodiversity parks -- Yamuna, Aravali, and Tilpat Valley, green pockets such as Sanjay Van, Sanjay Lake, Jahanpanah city forest, Ghitorni and Neela Hauz area.

In addition to several indigenous trees of Delhi such as Ashok, Bargad, Dhak, Aamaltas, Arjun and Neem, the authority plans to plant saplings of flowering like Gulmohar, Champa and Rose; and fruit-bearing trees, including mango, guava, Jamun, and Shahtoot.