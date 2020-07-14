Delhi's NDMC installs anti-smog gun to curb post-unlock pollution

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to check the rising levels of air pollution in the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) introduced the first ‘anti-smog gun’ at Central Park in Connaught Place on Monday.

The gun had been installed on trial basis to rein in pollution level which has increased after the Covid lockdowns ended. If the trial is successful, more machines will be put to service.

“The anti-smog Gun is designed to create an ultra-fine fog consisting of very fine water droplets (less than 10-micron size) of atomised water. These tiny water droplets are thrown in the larger area with the help of high-speed fans, which absorb even the smallest dust particles in the air.

"Consequently, the dust and pollution particles get clear from the environment and PM 10 and 2.5 also reduce,” said an NDMC official.

The cost of the machine is Rs 13 lakh and it can cover an area measuring up to 27, 000 to 37, 000 square metres (sqm).

NDMC may place more guns at India Gate, Sarojini Market, Gole Market, and major intersections such as AIIMS and Dhaula Kuan, the official said.

“We will examine the performance of the anti-smog gun and may employ more machines accordingly at India Gate, Rajpath, and Metro or other construction sites.

Soon, the National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) will start massive construction in Sarojini Nagar and these machines can help to bring down dust pollution levels there,” he said.

In 2018, Delhi government had used an anti-smog gun at one of the highest polluted spots in the city — Anand Vihar.

However, the machine had very little effect in containing the level of particulates.

In January, the Supreme Court had ordered the installation of anti-smog guns at large construction sites and other locations to reduce dust pollution.