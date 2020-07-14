STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First patient discharged from Delhi's Sardar Patel COVID-19 care centre

He is the first patient to be discharged from the facility created at the Radha Soami Beas centre in Chattarpur. ITBP doctors at the facility clapped for him and bid him goodbye.

Over 1,000 ITBP staffers and other paramilitary forces are taking care of the facility (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 39-year-old man was discharged from the newly set up Sardar Patel Covid care centre on Monday, becoming the first patient to be completely cured of the disease at the facility, officials said.

The patient, a resident of South Delhi, was admitted to the Covid care centre on July 5, they said.

The man was also given a rose stem, a memento, and a Covid-19 free certificate as he boarded an ambulance home, the official said. He has been advised another seven days of home isolation.

A total of 147 patients have been admitted to the Covid centre till now, the official said. It has two segments — a Covid Care Centre (CCC), where asymptomatic positive coronavirus cases will be treated and a Dedicated Covid Health Care (DCHC), which will treat symptomatic cases and have an oxygen support system. As per the scheme, the CCC will have 90 per cent beds while the DCHC will have the rest 10 per cent beds.

The border guarding force had taken over the centre after being directed by the Union Home Ministry to act as the nodal agency. A team of over 1,000 doctors, nurses and paramedic staff of the ITBP and other paramilitary forces have been earmarked to work at the facility.

One thousand more ancillary and security staff have been deployed in shifts. The centre also has about 75 ambulances. The total capacity at this centre can be ramped up to 10,200. The centre is 1,700 feet long and 700 feet wide — roughly the size of 20 football fields — and has 200 enclosures with 50 beds each. Officials have said this is the largest CCC in the national capital as well as in the country.

