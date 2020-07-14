STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Improvement in number of Delhi's recovered COVID-19 cases in July

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first 13 days of July have largely reported more cases of people recovering daily from the coronavirus than the fresh ones added to Delhi’s Covid-19 count, according to the Delhi government data.

From July 1-13, the city recorded 26,380 cases, while 32,984 people recovered. Barring July 1 and July 6, all days this month recorded more recoveries than fresh cases.

The recoveries from July 1-13 too have been sharp. Six days saw recoveries in the range of 2,000, three days in the range of 3,000 while one day (July 9) saw over 4,000 single-day recoveries.

Overall, 91,312 recoveries took place till July 13, while the total number of cases stands at 1,13,740.
On July 1, a total of 1,644 patients recovered, while the next day, the number of recoveries was nearly double at 3,015.

July 3 saw a slight decline in the recoveries recorded within 24 hours at 2,617 and the next day recoveries stood at 2,632.

On July 6, when the total cases crossed the one-lakh mark, the city recorded recoveries at 749, but the number spiked to 2,129 the next day.

The recovery rate of Delhi currently stands at nearly 80 per cent, much higher than the national average.
In June, the coronavirus recovery rate had gradually started increasing and was over 66 per cent by the end of the month.

Amid a surge in the cases, the national capital has ramped up testing and is conducting nearly 20,000 testsdaily and has completed a serological survey to assess the spread of infection.

With agency inputs

