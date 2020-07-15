Delhi government schools clock highest pass percentage

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi education model has made history with 98 percent students of city government schools passing CBSE class 12 exams, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday. At an online media briefing along with his deputy Manish Sisodia, the CM said Delhi’s students have done a tremendous job in the board examination.

Kejriwal said he thinks that 98 per cent passing results would not have come in any other state of the country. “Delhi education model has made history with 98 per cent children in our govt schools passing in the Class 12 CBSE exams,” he tweeted.

The private schools have achieved 92.2 per cent results while government schools have achieved 97.92 per cent, which is the highest among the government schools in the country, Kejriwal said during the media briefing. He, however, said there is no competition between private and government schools. Since 2016, the class 12 results have been on rise. In 2016, the pass percentage was 85.5 per cent , 88.2 per cent in 2017, 90.6 in 2018, 94.24 per cent in 2019 and this year 98 per cent.

Delhiites have elected an honest government which has changed the city-run schools where all facilities are provided, he said. “The AAP government believes that if we want to strengthen the future of the country, we have to invest the maximum in its education. All of what is changing is not because of us, it is because of the teachers, students, and parents.

We have just changed the atmosphere and given facilities where students can study and be taught, and the teachers can teach,” Kejriwal said. Kejriwal on Tuesday said, Delhi government school students are getting admissions in IITs, medical and law colleges. “Delhi government school students are coming in the mainstream. I want to congratulate all the students and I hope that you all have a very bright future,” he added.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said the results of the Delhi government schools are encouraging for the students of the city. As many as 396 schools have recorded 100 per cent pass percentage this year as opposed to 203 schools recording 100 per cent pass percentage last year.