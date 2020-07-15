STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court dismisses review plea on 50% domicile student quota

The petitioner student, in the review plea, claimed that the video conferencing was ‘disconnected’ when the counsel was to address the court on another aspect.

Published: 15th July 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking review of its order of staying the decision of National Law University, Delhi (NLUD) to reserve 50 percent seats for candidates from the national capital on the claim that the petitioner was not heard properly.

The petitioner student, in the review plea, claimed that the video conferencing was ‘disconnected’ when the counsel was to address the court on another aspect. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad took ‘strong exception’ to the averments made in the review plea on the day when order was reserved on the interim plea seeking stay on NLUD’s decision.

In the review plea, advocate Nishant Khatri, appearing for petitioner Pia Singgh, alleged that court while hearing arguments on the interim application has considered the issue of horizontal reservation of 50 per cent for Delhi students in NLUD and he did not get an opportunity to raise the issue of vertical reservation of 22 per cent for OBC and 10 per cent for EWS categories.

“Hence the submission made by advocate Nishant Khatri that the video conferencing hearing was disconnected is most unacceptable. Even if it is accepted that he was cut short during the arguments, nothing prevented him from moving an application before the order was pronounced on June 29. It took him two weeks to file a misconceived review petition,” it said and rejected review plea being baseless.
The bench noted that the government had filed an application seeking clarification on June 29 and on July 7, court gave clarification.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi High Court National Law University domicile student quota
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp