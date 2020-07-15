Delhi High Court dismisses review plea on 50% domicile student quota

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking review of its order of staying the decision of National Law University, Delhi (NLUD) to reserve 50 percent seats for candidates from the national capital on the claim that the petitioner was not heard properly.

The petitioner student, in the review plea, claimed that the video conferencing was ‘disconnected’ when the counsel was to address the court on another aspect. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad took ‘strong exception’ to the averments made in the review plea on the day when order was reserved on the interim plea seeking stay on NLUD’s decision.

In the review plea, advocate Nishant Khatri, appearing for petitioner Pia Singgh, alleged that court while hearing arguments on the interim application has considered the issue of horizontal reservation of 50 per cent for Delhi students in NLUD and he did not get an opportunity to raise the issue of vertical reservation of 22 per cent for OBC and 10 per cent for EWS categories.

“Hence the submission made by advocate Nishant Khatri that the video conferencing hearing was disconnected is most unacceptable. Even if it is accepted that he was cut short during the arguments, nothing prevented him from moving an application before the order was pronounced on June 29. It took him two weeks to file a misconceived review petition,” it said and rejected review plea being baseless.

The bench noted that the government had filed an application seeking clarification on June 29 and on July 7, court gave clarification.