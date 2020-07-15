Delhi monuments await visitors

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

After a lockdown of three months, Delhi monuments were thrown open to the public on July 6, but visitors are far and few. I visited two important sites in south Delhi – Safdarjung Tomb and Old Fort – on July 9, expecting to see some activity, fun and frolic, if only in masks and gloves. Sadly, I could see none. “People are still scared and not many are coming out,” said an official at the Safdarjung Tomb entry point, informing that through the day only about 20-25 people had visited.

“But I believe the numbers will increase once the word spreads that we have taken proper safety measures.” The safety arrangements include the staff is wearing face masks and gloves, people too have to wear face masks and undergo a temperature check with IR thermometer, sanitiser dispensers have been put in place at the entry point, and people need to buy entry tickets online through QR scanning so that there is no physical contact.

What if someone doesn’t have the facility of online banking? Does that mean he cannot enter? “Yes, people need to understand that it is for their own good,” he said emphatically. “The other day, a few people who were not wearing masks were told to go back. We cannot take risks. It is strange that even under the prevailing conditions some people are just not ready to listen,” said a frustrated guard at Old Fort. The monuments open at sunrise and close at sunset.

“Purana Qila area is our favourite place to visit with kids during summer vacations. We have come out of home after three months. Kids were really excited. The government must open the zoo as well. The numbers can be restricted,” said Kamlesh Yadav, a Mandawali resident who is here with kids.