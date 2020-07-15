Delhi's North district launches six vans to test essential workers for COVID-19

By Express News Service

Delhi’s North district, which has the third-highest number of containment zones in the national capital, has taken the initiative of launching mobile testing vans equipped with Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) kits to carry out testing of those out on the streets. As per the latest information available on the Delhi government’s website, there are 72 containment zones in this district.

According to the district administration, the six mobile vans that have been launched will be mostly to test people who are providing essential services. In each district, a limited amount of essential services are allowed inside containment zones, with some being home delivery of food and dairy products. There is also a concern that auto-rickshaw drivers, vegetable sellers and other public transport providers are at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

According to the officials in local district administration, a total of 388 RAT tests were conducted in a single day out of which 13 were found positive. The vans have healthcare staff equipped with testing kits. Earlier, the Azadpur wholesale vegetable and fruit market which falls in this district had seen an increasing number of Covid cases. Located close to the border, the Haryana government had restricted movement of its farmers to the market. Currently, Delhi has 657 containment zones.

Authorities on Tuesday conducted 15,413 RAT tests as well as 5,650 other tests. Testing has been greatly scaled up in each district as a tool to tackle the situation. This initiative, the Delhi government claims has had a major impact in reducing the number of coronavirus cases in over the past few weeks. The Delhi government has given all the decision making powers in case of Covid response in each district to the district magistrate.

