STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's North district launches six vans to test essential workers for COVID-19

As per the latest information available on the Delhi government’s website, there are 72 containment zones in this district.

Published: 15th July 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker tests a man in North district of New Delhi

A healthcare worker tests a man in North district of New Delhi | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

Delhi’s North district, which has the third-highest number of containment zones in the national capital, has taken the initiative of launching mobile testing vans equipped with Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) kits to carry out testing of those out on the streets. As per the latest information available on the Delhi government’s website, there are 72 containment zones in this district.

According to the district administration, the six mobile vans that have been launched will be mostly to test people who are providing essential services. In each district, a limited amount of essential services are allowed inside containment zones, with some being home delivery of food and dairy products. There is also a concern that auto-rickshaw drivers, vegetable sellers and other public transport providers are at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

According to the officials in local district administration, a total of 388 RAT tests were conducted in a single day out of which 13 were found positive. The vans have healthcare staff equipped with testing kits. Earlier, the Azadpur wholesale vegetable and fruit market which falls in this district had seen an increasing number of Covid cases. Located close to the border, the Haryana government had restricted movement of its farmers to the market. Currently, Delhi has 657 containment zones.

Authorities on Tuesday conducted 15,413 RAT tests as well as 5,650 other tests. Testing has been greatly scaled up in each district as a tool to tackle the situation. This initiative, the Delhi government claims has had a major impact in reducing the number of coronavirus cases in over the past few weeks. The Delhi government has given all the decision making powers in case of Covid response in each district to the district magistrate.

Rapid Antigen Tests being conducted in full swing
Currently, the national capital has 657 containment zones. Authorities on Tuesday conducted 15,413 RAT
tests as well as 5,650 other tests. Testing has been greatly scaled up in each district as a tool to tackle
the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
test essential workers Rapid Antigen Tests Corona COVID 19 Delhi covid testing Delhi covid cases
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp