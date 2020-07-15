Helpline numbers issued for Delhi's Sardar Patel care centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) on Tuesday issued helpline numbers to facilitate people in getting admitted to the Sardar Patel Covid care centre in Delhi. The purpose is to assist those who cannot maintain social distancing at home and also to facilitate those who need any other help in getting admission to the centre, which is the biggest facility for Covid-19 treatment in the country, officials said on Tuesday.

The helpline numbers are: 011- 26655547; 011- 26666949; 011- 26655549; 011- 26655548; 011-26655959; 011-26655969 and the control room number is 011- 26655530. Covid-19 affected people, their families or friends can also email at spcccdelhi@ itbp.gov.in. Officials said about a dozen coronavirus affected Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and some other personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces have also been admitted to the care centre cum hospital for treatment.

There are about 180 patients at the centre at present and as the facility is spread in a huge area and beds are laid out in a dormitory fashion, the personnel admitted have been asked to be vigilant about any emergency need of a patient at any hour of the day, officials said “The CAPF personnel including our staff admitted for treatment at the centre will not only get treated for the disease but also help doctors in quickly addressing issues of other patients,” ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said.