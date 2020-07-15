STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Helpline numbers issued for Delhi's Sardar Patel care centre

The Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) on Tuesday issued helpline numbers to facilitate people in getting admitted to the Sardar Patel Covid care centre in Delhi.

Published: 15th July 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Phone, Helpline

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) on Tuesday issued helpline numbers to facilitate people in getting admitted to the Sardar Patel Covid care centre in Delhi. The purpose is to assist those who cannot maintain social distancing at home and also to facilitate those who need any other help in getting admission to the centre, which is the biggest facility for Covid-19 treatment in the country, officials said on Tuesday.

The helpline numbers are: 011- 26655547; 011- 26666949; 011- 26655549; 011- 26655548; 011-26655959; 011-26655969 and the control room number is 011- 26655530. Covid-19 affected people, their families or friends can also email at spcccdelhi@ itbp.gov.in. Officials said about a dozen coronavirus affected Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and some other personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces have also been admitted to the care centre cum hospital for treatment.

There are about 180 patients at the centre at present and as the facility is spread in a huge area and beds are laid out in a dormitory fashion, the personnel admitted have been asked to be vigilant about any emergency need of a patient at any hour of the day, officials said “The CAPF personnel including our staff admitted for treatment at the centre will not only get treated for the disease but also help doctors in quickly addressing issues of other patients,” ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indo-Tibetan Border Force ITBP Sardar Patel care centre Helpline numbers Sardar Patel Helpline numbers coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp