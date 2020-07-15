STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCRTC launches first precast segment on Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor

“It will take around 6 days to launch join and complete this span and afterwards launcher will move towards Ghaziabad side.

Published: 15th July 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 09:08 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) launched the first precast segment on Delhi –Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor at P382 between Guldhar and Duhai on July 13, 2020. 

Launching Girder which is also known as launching gantry is assembled on piers (pillars) through various stages on temporary supports (which are later on removed before segment lifting). According to a senior NCRTC official, there will be 12 segments in the first span of 34 meters. “It will take around 6 days to launch join and complete this span and afterwards launcher will move towards Ghaziabad side. At present the launcher is between Guldhar and Duhai,” the official said.

The segments of this corridor are being casted at the Vasundhara casting yard. RRTS viaduct will have the design speed capability of 180 kmph. “This achievement is very significant for country’s first RRTS network considering the recent outbreak of Covid-19 and the lockdown conditions in the country. This has been possible only due to the relaxation provided by the government and all support by different stakeholders,” said the official.

Officials of NCRTC further added that the agency is taking all the safety measures to ensure that the launching work does not affect the public or the moving traffic. The area below is duly gated and barricaded, for the movement of workers to the launching girder manlifts and temporary staircases are being used.

The work for the 17-km long priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai is in progress and soon superstructures will be visible, added the official.  Besides, the NCRTC has also begun the construction project/site office at INA near metro station.

This project office will work on the design and Detail Project Report (DPR) for the Delhi RRTS Corridor from Sarai Kale Khan to Gurugram. A rapid rail station will also be constructed at INA as an intermediate station between RRTS and DMRC. Currently, the INA metro station provides interchange facility between Yellow and Pink Line. 

