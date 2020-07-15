STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Restaurant owner arrested for holding party, serving liquor without license in Delhi

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A Koan said 31 people, including seven women, were detained for violating restrictions imposed during the lockdown.

Published: 15th July 2020 04:52 PM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purpose. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A restaurant owner and his brother have been arrested for organising a social gathering in violation of restrictions imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and serving liquor to customers without a license in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar, police said on Wednesday.

Restaurant owner Lavish Khurana along with his brother Kashish Khurana will be produced in a court on Wednesday, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted by police on Tuesday night at PLAYGUE restaurant, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A Koan said 31 people, including seven women, were detained for violating restrictions imposed during the lockdown.

They were found drinking alcohol, smoking 'hookah' and dancing.

Liquor and beer were also served by the restaurant without any license, he said.

According to police, Lavish Khurana along with his brother Kashish Khurana were booked for violations under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Excise Act, Epidemic Disease Act, Disaster Management Act and Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act.

Meanwhile, 29 others who had gathered at the restaurant were booked for assembling at a social gathering and violating the restrictions imposed amid the pandemic.

They, however, were released on bail later.

Further investigation is underway.

Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

