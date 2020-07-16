Delhi BJP appoints observers to shortlist district president candidates  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Wednesday appointed observers and co-observers for its 14 district level units.

They will shortlist names of the probable candidates for the post of presidents of these units. The teams, each having three members, will meet previous and incumbent MPs, MLAs, councilors, and other senior leaders individually and collect their feedback.

In a meeting held at the Delhi BJP headquarters, state unit president Adesh Kumar Gupta announced the names of observers and issued guidelines to the leaders entrusted with the responsibility to shortlist candidates.

BJP’s national general secretary Arun Singh and Mahila Morcha president Vijaya Rahatka, appointed by the Central leadership to oversee the formation of the block, district, and state level teams of officer-bearers, were present at the occasion.

The list of observers for 14 districts includes Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly (Keshavpuram), Virender Sachdeva (New Delhi), Harshdeep Malhotra (Karol Bagh) Shikha Rai (Navin Shahdara), Anita Arya (Shahdara), Kamaljeet Sehrawat (Mayur Vihar), Moolchand Chawla (Chandni Chowk), Ashish Sood (North East Delhi), Rajesh Bhatia (Northwest), Ashok Goel (Outer Delhi), Yogita Singh (West Delhi), Rekha Gupta (Najafgargh), Kuljeet Singh Chahal (Mehrauli), and Abhay Kumar Verma (South Delhi).

The process for organisational restructuring of Delhi BJP has begun and the names of probable for block unit presidents have already been shortlisted. However, a section of BJP leaders expressed surprise over the appointment of a few leaders as observers.

“A couple of them are known for anti-party activities and have been punished in the past. A few of them couldn’t win their elections. It is annoying that they have been given the responsibility to scrutinize the candidature of others. The losers have been made choosers,” said an office-bearer of Delhi BJP.

In the next phase of reorganisation process of the party, the names of party leaders for state-level posts will be shortlisted.

