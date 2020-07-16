Delhi government sets up two panels to prepare education board plans

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday constituted two committees to prepare the scheme and framework for the formation of the state education Board and curriculum reforms.

The AAP government has announced the plan to set up a separate board of education for the national capital in its annual budget in March.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who is also the education minister, held a meeting with the ‘Delhi Education Board Committee’ and ‘Delhi Curriculum Reform Committee’ to discuss the plan and to begin the work on the formation of Delhi Education Board.

“Our Delhi government schools have performed outstandingly in Class XII CBSE board exam results. This shows the work done in the education sector in the last 5 years.

"But 98 per cent result is not enough. Our vision for the next 5 years is to transform the education system of Delhi and it is our hope that these two committees would tell us ‘How’,” said Sisodia.

According to officials, the committee comprises of Professor Ankur Sarin (faculty member, IIM Ahmedabad), Dr. Wilima Wadhwa (Director of ASER Centre), Ashok Pandey (Director of Ahlcon Group of Schools) amongst others.

“The panel will study global practices in learning assessment, revising current assessment practices and will provide a roadmap for an innovative, student-friendly scheme of assessment to be followed by the board,” he said.