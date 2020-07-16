STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi records 1,652 fresh cases; new cases above 1,000 for sixth consecutive day

Published: 16th July 2020 10:51 PM

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

A healthcare worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment takes a swab of a woman to test for the coronavirus COVID-19. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national capital added 1,652 new coronavirus patients to its tally on Thursday, authorities said as the daily case load remained in the range of 1,000-2,000 for the sixth consecutive day.

With the number of active cases declining steadily, the recovery rate stood at over 82 per cent.

Forty-one fresh casualties were also recorded, taking the death toll to 3,487 in the city.

The total coronavirus count of the national capital stands at 1,16,993.

Since July 11, the daily cases have stabilised in the range of 1,000 -2,000 --- 1,781 (July 11), 1,573 (July 12), 1,246 (July 13), 1,606 (July 14), 1,647 (July 15), 1,652 (July 16).

June saw a sharp spike in the daily coronavirus cases.

On June 23, the national capital had reported 3,947 cases, the highest single-day spike till date.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UDPATES

The daily bulletin said 20,225 tests (5,896 - RTPCR; Rapid Antigen - 14,329 tests) were conducted.

A total number of 7,56,661 tests have been conducted in Delhi so far.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called another meeting on Monday to review hospital-wise data of deaths and analysis of COVID-related deaths in the city.

Kejriwal had held a meeting on the same issue on Wednesday.

The Delhi government has also given the go-ahead to make 200 beds operational at the under-construction Ambedkar Nagar Hospital in order to ramp up the bed strength amid an increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

According to an official order issued on Thursday, the Council of Ministers of Delhi government has approved the proposal of the Department of Health and Family Welfare to make beds operational at the hospital.

The order said a medical officer, some specialists and experienced doctors shall be posted in diverted capacity.

It also said the hospital is permitted to directly engage senior resident and junior resident doctors on already settled terms and conditions.

Delhi has 15,364 beds dedicated for coronavirus patients, of which 11,545 are vacant.

Of the 9,284 beds in COVID Care Centres, 7,171 are vacant.

As many as 9,652 patients are recovering in home isolation, the health bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority directed all districts magistrates to maintain data of violations of rules such as not following social distancing and spitting in public places in their respective districts and submit a weekly report on the same.

Last month, the government had issued a notification saying that fines will be imposed for violations of the guidelines -- observation of quarantine rules, maintaining social distancing, wearing face masks in public and work places, prohibition of spitting in public places and prohibition of paan, gutka, tobacco in public places.

It had also authorised district magistrates, chief district medical officer, SDM, district surveillance officer and zonal municipal deputy commissioner among others to impose fines for violations.

"All the district magistrates...are hereby directed to maintain the data in respect of the violations noticed and action taken for these violations by all the aforesaid authorised persons in their respective district on daily basis and to submit a weekly report...on the Corona Foot Warrior Portal of revenue department," DDMA CEO Vikas Anand said in an order.

The order stated that the sub-divisional magistrates will monitor the weekly reports and follow up with the districts for timely updation.

In a related development, Kejriwal held a meeting with all city MPs to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

In a tweet, the chief minister said people's representatives, including MLAs and MPs, have contributed significantly to the battle against the novel coronavirus in the city.

There are three Rajya Sabha and seven Lok Sabha MPs in the national capital.

The meeting was held via video conferencing.

"Have been meeting all MLAs and MPs of Delhi for the last few days. There has been significant contribution by these public representatives in fight against corona," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

"Met several MLAs in the last two days. Today, spoke to all MPs. If everyone's cooperation continues in the same way, we will soon beat corona (COVID-19)," he further said on the social networking website.

