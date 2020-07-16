STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital doctors write to LG Anil Baijal seeking payment of salaries, facilities

The doctors at Hindu Rao Hospital under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation have written to LG Anil Baijal seeking payment of their salaries and better facilities.

Published: 16th July 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Municipal workers splash disinfectant and sanitizer at the Hindu Rao Hospital which is been sealed after a staff found COVID-19 positive in New Delhi

Municipal workers splash disinfectant and sanitizer at the Hindu Rao Hospital. (Photo| ANI)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The doctors at Hindu Rao Hospital under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD) have written to LG Anil Baijal seeking payment of their salaries and better facilities.

The doctors had earlier staged a protest highlighting their plight. Dr Abhimanyu Sardana, president of Resident Doctors’ Association, said that they were provided salaries for months of March and April in July after the court’s intervention. 

When asked about the salaries for May, the administration told them that their share was distributed among other workers owing to lack of funds.

“The main problem is the clash between authorities — MCD and state govt are not on the same platform when it comes to payment of funds. It’s always a blame game,” he said.

“All we want is our salaries on time at least during the pandemic phase. If MCD cannot run Hindu Rao Hospital, they should hand it over to Delhi government,” said Dr Sardana added.

“The hospital has also been converted into a Covid-19 hospital. It is necessary to boost the morale of the employees. However, if we don’t get salaries on time, why would anyone like to work here? Tired of the same responses from MCD and state govt, we decided to approach the Lt Governor,” he added.

When the RDA had highlighted these issues in earlier this month, they had also asked to improve the infrastructure of the Covid-19 ward.

“Unfortunately, none of that has happened. We were told that around 45 new ACs have been purchased for the purpose  but there are no new ACs in the Covid-19 ward. How will the doctors wearing PPE kits work?”  he asked.

According to sources in the hospital, many resident doctors have resigned due to the poor working conditions.

New doctors are hesitant to join after seeing the infrastructure of the hospital. There are more than 300 resident doctors and 600 plus professors and consultants hospital.

A North MCD top official said that the matter is being considered and the civic body is looking for a permanent solution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hindu Rao Hospital Delhi
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp