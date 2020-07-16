STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Girls outdo boys again in CBSE Class 10 exam results

Published: 16th July 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Students check their markets on a mobile phone after the CBSE declared Class X examination results on Wednesday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Girls have outshone boys again this year with a pass percentage of 93.31 per cent in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X examinations, results of which were declared on Wednesday.

A total of 90.14 per cent boys and 78.95 transgenders have passed, while the overall pass percentage saw a marginal rise of 0.31 per cent (91.46) compared to the last year. 

As many as 18,85,885 students had registered for the board examinations, of which 18,73,015 appeared and 17,13,121 students passed the tests.

Over 1.84 lakh students scored above 90 per cent and more than 41,000 students scored above 95 per cent marks. Like the Class XII examination results, which were declared on July 13, the CBSE has decided to replace the term ‘fail’ with ‘essential repeat’ this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic for Class X. 

“The CBSE has decided to replace the term fail with essential repeat. Hence, in the result declared no fail term will be mentioned in the documents issued to the candidates and the result hosted on the website,” said the CBSE in a statement. 

In region wise perfomance, Trivandrum has topped the list at 99.28 per cent, followed by 98.95 Chennai and Bengaluru 98.23 per cent.

However, Delhi came second lowest with a pass percentage of 85.86 per cent  (Delhi East 85.79 per cent and Delhi West 85.96 per cent). Guwahati came last with 79.14 per cent. 

Manav Sthali School located in New Rajinder Nagar achieved 100 per cent results, with seven EWS students scoring more than 70 per cent and 11 students securing 100 marks in all subjects. 

For evaluation criteria, like Class XI, the students were divided into four categories following the four-pointer scheme.

The exams for major subjects of Class X were held before the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, but the students of north-east Delhi could not appear in the papers due to the communal riots that took place in February in the area.

“First, the CBSE postponed the exams and then, the lockdown was imposed. The students, mostly from the riot-hit areas, were assessed based on their performance in 1 or 2 subjects and internal assessment,” said an official.

City schools improve pass percentage

Despite coming second last in the region-wise performance in Class X CBSE exams with 85.86 per cent, Delhi saw a sharp rise in pass percentage against last year’s 80.97.

The pass percentage of Delhi government schools saw a steep rise from 71. 91 per cent in 2019 to 80.91 per cent this year.

According officials, Prithviraj Singh Rathore, a student of Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya in Surajmal Vihar, came first among Delhi government schools students scoring 485 out of 500. Delhi schools saw 82.61 per cent results, while it was 71.91 per cent last year.

As many as 147 schools achieved  100 per cent results, while last year, only 60 school managed to achieve that feat. Education Minister Manish Sisodia said “students have once again made us and government schools proud”.

