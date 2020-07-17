STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: East Delhi starts intensive testing with help from locals

Authoritiese have set up 26 centres to carry out testing across the district, where about 1,500 tests are being done daily.

Published: 17th July 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, COVID 19, PPE

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following the directions of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the city’s east district has initiated extensive screening and rapid antigen detection tests by special surveillance groups (SSG) for which it is seeking help from resident and market associations.

In the revised Covid Response Plan, which was issued earlier this month, the DGHS had asked the surveillance units in all 11 revenue districts to carry out an intense screening of auto, rickshaw, taxi or tempo drivers, technicians, plumbers, carpenters, house workers, daily wagers and suppliers of essential services such as food, grocery and posts.

“The SSGs are being mobilised with the help of municipal corporations, resident welfare associations (RWAs), and market associations. They are being integrated with nearest dispensaries, where screening and rapid antigen tests are being done,” said Arun Kumar Mishra, district magistrate (DM) East.

Authoritiese have set up 26 centres to carry out testing across the district, where about 1,500 tests are being done daily.The district currently has 47 active containment zones of which 28 were added in the month of June.

According to the latest data available, since June 15, more than 22,000 rapid antigen tests (RAT) have been conducted in the east district and about 1,300 were found positive, of which 128 more had undergone RT-PCR test and 24 of them were tested positive for Covid- 19.

After the RAT, the next test is done according to established protocol if anyone is testing positive for Covid-19 or shows influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms or severe acute respiratory infection.

The administration in other districts have also started organising camps and testing people falling in SSGs in various residential pockets, JJ clusters and slums.

Extensive testing exercise is also being undertaken to examine vegetable and fruit sellers especially in retail markets and also in various auction yards – Azadpur, Ghazipur, Keshopuram, Okhla and Narela.
In the north district, six mobile vans have been procured to test people who are providing essential services.

Testing being conducted on a war footing

In addition to 5,896 RT-PCR tests in the last 24 hours, 14,329 rapid antigen tests were conducted in all districts across the national capital. So far, about 7.56 lakh people have been tested for the coronavirus in Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi coronavirus cases COVID 19 Delhi rapid antigen detection tests
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
International Flights to USA, France to resume through air bubbles
Twitter (Photo | AP)
How were Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk and others hacked?
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp